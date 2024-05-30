News & Insights

Premier Foods Executives Engage in Share Transactions

May 30, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc disclosed recent share transactions by key management personnel, Simon Rose and his closely associated person, Philippa Rose. Simon Rose sold and then bought a slightly higher number of Premier Foods shares, additionally obtaining shares from Philippa Rose at no cost. Philippa Rose engaged in similar transactions, selling and then purchasing a different amount of shares, before transferring shares to Simon Rose.

