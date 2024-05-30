Premier Foods Executives Engage in Share Transactions

Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc disclosed recent share transactions by key management personnel, Simon Rose and his closely associated person, Philippa Rose. Simon Rose sold and then bought a slightly higher number of Premier Foods shares, additionally obtaining shares from Philippa Rose at no cost. Philippa Rose engaged in similar transactions, selling and then purchasing a different amount of shares, before transferring shares to Simon Rose.

For further insights into GB:PFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.