Premier Financial (PFC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Premier Financial (PFC) reported revenue of $62.07 million, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.93 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 64.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.4%.

: 64.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.4%. Tax-equivalent net interest margin : 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $7.96 billion compared to the $8 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.96 billion compared to the $8 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non Interest Income : $12.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.56 million.

: $12.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.56 million. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income : $49.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.37 million.

: $49.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.37 million. Other non-interest income : $0.24 million versus $0.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.24 million versus $0.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth management income : $1.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million.

: $1.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million. Service fees and other charges : $6.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million.

: $6.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million. Mortgage banking income : $2.35 million versus $1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.35 million versus $1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance: $1.70 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Premier Financial have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

