Premier Financial (PFC) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 23.12

The average one-year price target for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) has been revised to 23.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 21.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.74% from the latest reported closing price of 21.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.09%, a decrease of 43.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 28,358K shares. The put/call ratio of PFC is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,506K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,185K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 33.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,154K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 20.75% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,113K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 21.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,073K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Premier Financial Background Information

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

