Premier Financial (PFC) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 24.23

The average one-year price target for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) has been revised to 24.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 25.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.63% from the latest reported closing price of 17.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.10%, an increase of 14.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 27,623K shares. The put/call ratio of PFC is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,499K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,132K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 27.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 28.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 908K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 18.85% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 898K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing a decrease of 28.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Premier Financial Background Information

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

