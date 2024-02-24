Premier Financial (PFC) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 26.69

The average one-year price target for Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) has been revised to 26.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 25.33 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 28.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.28% from the latest reported closing price of 19.73 / share.

Premier Financial Declares $0.31 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $19.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 8.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.08%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 28,423K shares. The put/call ratio of PFC is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,490K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 23.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,065K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 857K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 37.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 833K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Premier Financial Background Information

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

