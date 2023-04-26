Premier Financial (PFC) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Premier Financial said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 7.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.16%, an increase of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 28,782K shares. The put/call ratio of PFC is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Financial is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 46.60% from its latest reported closing price of 18.09.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Financial is 268MM, a decrease of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,426K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,233K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,160K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,113K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 21.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,079K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Premier Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

