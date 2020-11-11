Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.42, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $21.42, representing a -33.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.39 and a 95.08% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

PFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.16%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

