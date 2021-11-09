Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.34, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $32.34, representing a -9.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.90 and a 81.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.77.

PFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.12%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

