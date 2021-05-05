Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.83, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $31.83, representing a -11.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.90 and a 148.87% increase over the 52 week low of $12.79.

PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

