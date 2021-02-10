Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $30.13, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.34 and a 174.41% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

PFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.74%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.