Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.71, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $20.71, representing a -36.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.39 and a 88.62% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

PFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.21%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 43.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFC at 1.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.