Dividends
PFC

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.71, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFC was $20.71, representing a -36.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.39 and a 88.62% increase over the 52 week low of $10.98.

PFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). PFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.21%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PFC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 43.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFC at 1.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFC

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular