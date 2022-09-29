Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) insiders sold US$949k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Premier Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Richard Schiraldi, for US$822k worth of shares, at about US$30.80 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.52. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Premier Financial shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:PFC Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Premier Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Premier Financial, over the last three months. Executive Chairman Donald Hileman sold just US$29k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Premier Financial insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Premier Financial Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Premier Financial. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

