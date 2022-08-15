Premier Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PFC

In trading on Monday, shares of Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.08, changing hands as high as $29.09 per share. Premier Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.35 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.06.

