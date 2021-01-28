Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBI was $17, representing a -5.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $18 and a 107.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.21.

PFBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBI Dividend History page.

