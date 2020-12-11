Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that PFBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.48, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFBI was $14.48, representing a -28.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.38 and a 76.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.21.

PFBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.