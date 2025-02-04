PREMIER Earnings Results: $PINC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PREMIER ($PINC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $240,270,000, missing estimates of $248,080,962 by $-7,810,962.

PREMIER Insider Trading Activity

PREMIER insiders have traded $PINC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. ALKIRE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 95,151 shares for an estimated $2,008,333 .

. LEIGH ANDERSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $830,000 .

. ANDY BRAILO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,390 shares for an estimated $437,008 .

. CRAIG S. MCKASSON (CAO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $404,100 .

. JODY R DAVIDS sold 13,600 shares for an estimated $278,528

DAVID L KLATSKY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,189 shares for an estimated $64,250 .

. HELEN M BOUDREAU sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $53,550

JOHN T. BIGALKE sold 1,136 shares for an estimated $25,207

PREMIER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of PREMIER stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

