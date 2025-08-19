Premier Beats Earnings Targets

Premier(NASDAQ:PINC) reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results on August 19, 2025, with revenue of $986 million and adjusted EPS of $1.54, both exceeding guidance. The company’s Supply Chain Services segment drove margin outperformance, while Performance Services is positioned for accelerated growth following major advisory contract wins and a strategic technology acquisition. The following insights highlight key drivers, risks, and forward-looking expectations from the earnings call.

Supply Chain Services drives margin upside for PINC

Premier’s total revenue exceeded the midpoint of guidance by $21 million, with gross administrative fees (GAF) growing over 3% year over year, supported by expanded contract penetration and new member onboarding. Pharmacy and food programs continued to attract both existing and non-member organizations, reinforcing Premier’s competitive position in the group purchasing organization (GPO) market.

"We closed out fiscal year 2025 on a positive note with net revenue of $986 million being $11 million above the midpoint of the guidance range, while adjusted EPS of 1.54 was $0.11 above the high end of our guidance range. Turning to our Q4 FY2025 results, net revenue of $258 million increased 1% sequentially but declined from the prior year period, largely due to higher fee share from contract renewals, which are now mostly completed. GAAP net income and EPS from continuing operations of $18 million, or $0.22 per share, decreased from the prior year period mainly due to lower revenue in the current quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $71 million was flat sequentially and translated to a margin of 27.6%. This was better than expected as the revenue outperformance in Supply Chain Services had high margin flow through to profitability."

— Glenn Coleman, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Margin outperformance in Supply Chain Services demonstrates the company’s ability to convert top-line growth into profitability, even as contract renewals temporarily pressured revenue and GAAP earnings.

Performance Services transformation accelerates Premier growth

Advisory business revenues within Performance Services, estimated at $50 million to $100 million, are expected to grow more than 25% in fiscal year 2026, driven by multi-year contracts with major health systems and increased investments in leadership. The recent acquisition of Illumicare expands Premier’s clinical decision support and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positioning the company for long-term growth in technology-enabled services.

"We are seeing meaningful momentum in our advisory business, a strong validation of the differentiated expertise and capabilities we bring to our members. These health systems are turning to Premier for enterprise-wide transformation. In June, we were excited to announce the acquisition of Illumicare, a strategic move that significantly strengthens our ability to deliver real-time insights at the point of care leveraging our AI capabilities. This solution not only complements our existing clinical decision support offering but also expands our addressable market, especially as providers face mounting pressure to improve clinical and financial performance simultaneously."

— Mike Alkire, President and CEO

Premier’s expanded technology platform and robust advisory pipeline create a foundation for sustainable, long-term business growth and increased market relevance.

Contract renewal cycle nears completion, setting up growth inflection

As of June 30, 2025, less than 20% of contracts from the August 2020 member renegotiation remain subject to restructuring fees, with most expected to be resolved in fiscal year 2026. Once administrative fee share stabilizes in the high-60% range, management anticipates relief from this multi-year headwind, supporting a return to consolidated revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal year 2027.

"As such, we anticipate fee share will increase to the mid-sixty percent range in fiscal year 2026 and will stabilize in the high-60s on an annualized basis once we've addressed all renewals. Lastly, given we are on the back end of renewals, this will be our final report on the process."

— Glenn Coleman, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

Completion of the contract renewal cycle will reduce future margin compression and support renewed growth in key financial metrics, underpinning an improved earnings trajectory from fiscal year 2027 onward.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal year 2026, Premier projects total net revenue of $940 million to $1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $245 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.33 to $1.43, with free cash flow conversion expected between 70% and 80%. The company will no longer face headwinds from tax receivable agreement (TRA) payments beginning July 1, 2025, freeing $100 million annually. Management reiterates that fiscal year 2027 will mark a return to growth in total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS as legacy GPO headwinds abate and key performance segments accelerate.

