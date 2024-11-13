Premier Anti-Aging Finalizes Stock Options for Executives

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. (JP:4934) has released an update.

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. has finalized the details for issuing stock options to its directors and executive officers, allotting a total of 900 stock acquisition rights. This move involves the allocation of rights to purchase 90,000 shares of common stock, aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s leadership with its growth objectives.

For further insights into JP:4934 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.