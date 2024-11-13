News & Insights

Premier Anti-Aging Finalizes Stock Options for Executives

November 13, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. (JP:4934) has released an update.

Premier Anti-Aging Co., Ltd. has finalized the details for issuing stock options to its directors and executive officers, allotting a total of 900 stock acquisition rights. This move involves the allocation of rights to purchase 90,000 shares of common stock, aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s leadership with its growth objectives.

