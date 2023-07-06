Premier Anti-Aging (4934) Price Target Decreased by 61.68% to 1,071.00

The average one-year price target for Premier Anti-Aging (4934) has been revised to 1,071.00 / share. This is an decrease of 61.68% from the prior estimate of 2,794.80 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,060.50 to a high of 1,102.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1,122.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Anti-Aging. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4934 is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

