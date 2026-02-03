Premier American Uranium (PAUIF) Price Target Increased by 11.71% to 2.06

The average one-year price target for Premier American Uranium (OTCPK:PAUIF) has been revised to $2.06 / share. This is an increase of 11.71% from the prior estimate of $1.84 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.59 to a high of $2.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from the latest reported closing price of $1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier American Uranium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAUIF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 5,500K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares , representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAUIF by 32.32% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 813K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAUIF by 58.50% over the last quarter.

