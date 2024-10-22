News & Insights

Premier African Minerals Postpones General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Premier African Minerals (GB:PREM) has released an update.

Premier African Minerals has postponed its General Meeting due to issues with capturing CREST votes, including a significant potential vote against a key resolution. Shareholders can adjust their votes before a new deadline, expected to be announced shortly. This development could impact the company’s strategic decisions and stock market activities.

