Premier African Minerals Plans Strategic Meeting Amid Zulu Project Challenges

Premier African Minerals is set to hold a General Meeting on December 23, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including developments at the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe. The company plans to address challenges in its spodumene flotation circuit by considering additional installations to ensure production continuity. This proactive approach could mitigate risks and potentially enhance the project’s profitability, making it an intriguing prospect for investors.

