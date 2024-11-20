Premier African Minerals Partners with VSA for Strategic Growth

Premier African Minerals (GB:PREM) has released an update.
Premier African Minerals Limited has appointed VSA Capital Group as a corporate adviser to help advance its strategic goals, focusing on the development of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe. VSA’s expertise in natural resources, especially in battery minerals across Africa and Asia, is expected to provide significant support to Premier’s objectives. This partnership aims to explore corporate and financing options, enhancing Premier’s prospects in the mining sector.
