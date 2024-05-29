Premier African Minerals Advances Zulu Project

Premier African Minerals (GB:PREM) has released an update.

Premier African Minerals Limited has announced the successful commissioning of its Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project plant, which can now run continuously. The company is focusing on optimizing plant performance and is on track to complete the installation of an additional conditioning cell by early July. Despite a minor setback requiring the plant’s float circuit to be temporarily halted for modifications, the first shipment of spodumene concentrate has been produced and is ready for sale following rigorous testing and monitoring.

For further insights into GB:PREM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.