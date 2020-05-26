Premier, 15 Of Its Members Acquire Minority Stake In Prestige Ameritech

(RTTNews) - Premier Inc. (PINC) and 15 health systems have acquired a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, a domestic manufacturer of face masks including N95 respirators. Under the deal, Premier members will purchase a portion of all face masks they use annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Prestige Ameritech has a domestic supply chain, with production completed in the United States. Prestige also sells 100 percent of its products to U.S. customers.

