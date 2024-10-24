Premia Finance Expands with Credito Familiare Acquisition

Premia Finance S.p.A. (IT:PFI) has released an update.

Premia Finance S.p.A. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 51% of Credito Familiare S.r.l., enhancing its strategic position in the Italian credit mediation sector. This acquisition aligns with Premia Finance’s growth strategy, aiming to capitalize on synergies and economies of scale. The deal is expected to be finalized by December 15, 2024, bolstering Premia Finance’s market presence.

