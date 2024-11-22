Premia Finance Adjusts Share Issue Price and Plans Stock Options

Premia Finance S.p.A. (IT:PFI) has released an update.
Premia Finance S.p.A. has announced a correction in the issue price of shares for its acquisition of Credito Familiare, setting the price at €2.00 per share. The company also plans to hold a shareholders’ meeting to discuss purchasing own shares and introduce two new stock option plans aimed at incentivizing employees and collaborators.
