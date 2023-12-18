Premature Rate Cuts Could Please Markets But Spell Trouble For Fed, Warns El-Erian: 'That Would Not Be New'

Mohamed El-Erian, economic advisor to Allianz and Gramercy, has voiced concerns about the recent decline in U.S. inflation, warning that it could lead to premature rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

What Happened: In his op-ed titled “The Fed should resist market bullying” in the Financial Times on Monday, El-Erian highlighted the deceptive interpretation of the significant decline, from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to its November reading of 3.1%. He attributed this decline to the lingering impact of persistently high inflation over two years.

El-Erian argued that the temporary nature of inflation should be viewed through a behavioral lens rather than a “narrow time” perspective. He expressed concern about the market’s inadequate understanding of these dynamics and the flawed explanation of “it just took longer.”

He further emphasized how prolonged inflation had forced the Fed to raise interest rates by 5 percentage points, resulting in one of the most abrupt hiking cycles in decades. This, in turn, led to the failure of some banks and the struggles of heavily leveraged sectors.

“The risk is that the Fed, uncomfortable with the disconnection between its forward policy guidance and market pricing, is pressured into policy actions that please markets but prove inconsistent longer-term with the central bank's mandate. That would not be new,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Wall Street analysts have expressed concerns about potential risks in 2024, even amid the prospect of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Analysts anticipate that stocks will reach new highs in 2024, driven by the possibility of the Fed reducing interest rates, potentially as early as Q1 2024. However, they also caution about possible obstacles that could hinder a significant rally in 2024.

Furthermore, in December 2023, the Federal Reserve announced that it would maintain the federal funds rate target range at 5.25%-5.5%, possibly marking the end of the rate-hiking cycle that began in March 2022. The Fed also noted that inflation had eased over the past year but remained elevated, reinforcing its strong commitment to guiding it back to the 2% target.

