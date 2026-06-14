Prem Watsa Adds 1.2 million to Under Armour shares — Is the Turnaround Finally Worth a Look?

Key Points

Fairfax Financial Purchased 1,178,344 shares.

This transaction represented 2.74% of total indirect holdings prior to the trades.

All shares acquired were held indirectly through subsidiaries of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Prem Watsa retains 44,179,216 shares held indirectly.

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V. Prem Et Al Watsa, 10% Owner, reported the purchase of 1,178,344 shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) across three open-market transactions, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 1,178,344 Transaction value $5.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 44,179,216 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.98).

Key questions

How does this trade affect Watsa's total economic exposure to Under Armour?

The purchase marginally increased indirect exposure, which now stands at 44,179,216 shares for this class post-transaction.

The purchase marginally increased indirect exposure, which now stands at 44,179,216 shares for this class post-transaction. Were these shares acquired directly or through an entity?

All shares were acquired and are now held indirectly via Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited subsidiaries and related entities, with no direct holdings reported post-transaction.

All shares were acquired and are now held indirectly via Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited subsidiaries and related entities, with no direct holdings reported post-transaction. What proportion of Watsa's holdings did this transaction represent?

The purchase accounted for 2.74% of total indirect holdings before the transaction, indicating incremental position-building rather than a material repositioning.

The purchase accounted for 2.74% of total indirect holdings before the transaction, indicating incremental position-building rather than a material repositioning. Is there any impact from other share classes on the interpretation of this activity?

Yes; Watsa retains significant holdings of Class A Common Shares that can be converted to Common Stock, so this transaction impacts only the Common Stock class and does not reflect a shift in overall ownership stance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.98 billion 1-year price change -9.4%

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using June 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, with core product lines including compression, fitted, and loose-fit apparel, as well as running, training, and basketball footwear.

Generates revenue through a mix of wholesale distribution, direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce, and digital fitness platforms.

Targets athletes and fitness-focused consumers globally, with a primary presence in the United States and expanding international markets.

Under Armour, Inc. is a global provider of innovative sportswear and athletic footwear, leveraging proprietary brands and technologies to serve a broad consumer base. The company’s strategy centers on performance-driven products and a multi-channel distribution model to capture market share in the competitive athletic apparel sector. With a significant footprint in North America and growing international exposure, Under Armour seeks to differentiate itself through brand strength and product innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

Prem Watsa and Fairfax Financial are deep-value investors by reputation, and this purchase fits that profile: open-market buys near five-year lows, accumulated quietly across three sessions through Fairfax subsidiaries. The filing is a signal worth noting, but the more useful question for investors is what they're actually buying into. Under Armour has spent the better part of three years trying to prove it can rebuild margins and brand relevance without leaning on discounting. The turnaround thesis is real — the company has cut SKUs, pulled back from off-price channels, and brought in outside leadership — but execution has been uneven, and the stock's decline reflects that. Revenue has contracted as the company prioritized quality of sales over volume, which is the right long-term call but a painful one in the near term. The company is also leaning into AI for product design and operational efficiency, and recently announced a research collaboration applying its performance materials to humanoid robotics — though for an apparel brand, AI is a supporting tool, not a valuation driver. The case for Under Armour here is essentially a recovery bet: the brand still has recognition, the balance sheet isn't distressed, and the stock is priced for continued disappointment. If the margin recovery gains traction over the next few quarters, there's a credible re-rating story. If execution slips again, there's limited near-term support. Watsa's incremental add suggests he sees the downside as bounded — investors with a two-to-three year horizon and tolerance for volatility may agree. I have a hard time seeing Under Armor making a turnaround that’s worth waiting for.

For a broader look at how AI is reshaping retail and apparel, see our guide to AI in retail.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Under Armour. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.