Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of 9.59 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 285.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 30.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.02%, a decrease of 24.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.80% to 39,238K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,909K shares representing 19.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,040K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 18.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 2,495K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 71.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 166.00% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,274K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,424K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

