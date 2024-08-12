Prelude Therapeutics Inc Q2 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) announced Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$34.74 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$30.43 million, or -$0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$34.74 Mln. vs. -$30.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.46 vs. -$0.54 last year.

