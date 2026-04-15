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Prelude Therapeutics Appoints Charles Morris As Chief Medical Officer

April 15, 2026 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, said on Wednesday that Charles Morris will join the company as chief medical officer with effect from April 20.

Most recently, Morris served as chief medical officer at Lava Therapeutics. Prior to Lava, he had worked as chief medical officer for Celyad Oncology, Radius Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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