Prelude, Merck Team Up To Evaluate PRT3789 In Combination With KEYTRUDA In SMARCA4-Mutated Cancers

(RTTNews) - Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) Tuesday said it has entered into partnership with Merck to evaluate Prelude's PRT3789 combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA in Phase 2 study in patients with SMARCA4-mutated cancers.

As per the agreement, Merck will provide KEYTRUDA to Prelude, the sponsor of the Phase 2 combination study. Prelude and Merck retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, including as monotherapy or as combination therapies.

PRT3789, a potent and highly selective, first-in-class SMARCA2 degrader, is currently in Phase 1 study in biomarker selected SMARCA4 mutant patients.

