Prelude Capital Bets Heavily on CyberArk Software (CYBR) With a 29,406 Share Purchase

Key Points

Prelude Capital added 29,406 shares of CyberArk, an estimated $14.21 million position

Change represents 1.1086% of PRELUDE’s reported U.S. equity assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 29,406 shares, worth $14.21 million as of September 30, 2025

This is a new position and places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reported a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR). The fund disclosed ownership of 29,406 shares, valued at $14.21 million at the end of the third quarter. This stake represented 1.11% of the fund’s $1.28 billion reportable equity AUM.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 1.11% of PRELUDE’s 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

As of November 14, 2025, shares of CyberArk were priced at $487.93, up 61.95% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 54.81 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.30 billion Net Income (TTM) ($226.92 million) Market Capitalization $24.63 billion Price (as of market close 11/14/25) $487.93

Company Snapshot

Provides software-based security solutions, including privileged access management, endpoint privilege management, cloud entitlements, and identity and access management services.

Serves enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, retail, technology, telecommunications, and government sectors globally.

Operates a subscription-based business model with a focus on recurring revenue from SaaS and support services.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a leading provider of identity security and privileged access management solutions, operating at scale with over $1.30 billion in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $24.63 billion as of November 14, 2025. The company leverages a robust SaaS platform to address critical security needs for large organizations, focusing on protecting sensitive credentials and access across hybrid and cloud environments. Its diversified customer base and comprehensive product suite position CyberArk as a key player in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Foolish take

Prelude Capital's new stake in CyberArk Software was the third-largest addition the fund made to its portfolio in the third quarter.

The bet on CyberArk Software was a relatively large one for Prelude. Valued at $14.2 million, it was the seventh largest holding in the portfolio at the end of the third quarter.

So far, Prelude's investment in Cyberark appears a little disappointing. The stock rose in October but gave up those gains in November. Shares of the software business are down by about 5% since Sept. 30, 2025.

CyberArk's recent downturn is linked to Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) stock performance. In November, CyberArk's shareholders approved a pending acquisition of the company for a combination of $45 per share in cash plus 2.2005 shares of the cybersecurity giant. Shares of Palo Alto Networks have fallen by about 12.7% over the past month, dragging the stock price of CyberArk down with it.

Glossary

Position: An investment or holding in a particular security or asset by an individual or institution.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F AUM: The portion of a fund's assets reported to the SEC on Form 13F, covering U.S. equity holdings.

Privileged Access Management: Security solutions that control and monitor access to critical systems and sensitive data by privileged users.

Endpoint Privilege Management: Tools that manage and restrict elevated access rights on individual devices within an organization.

Cloud Entitlements: Permissions and access rights assigned to users or applications within cloud computing environments.

Identity and Access Management: Systems and policies for verifying user identities and controlling access to resources.

SaaS Platform: Software delivered over the internet as a service, rather than installed locally on computers.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment held in a company or asset.

Outperforming: Achieving better investment returns than a benchmark or comparable group.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically by market value.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.