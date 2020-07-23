Commodities
Preliminary analysis of data from downed Ukraine jet is done -Canada

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Blair Gable

An international team examining the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran has completed preliminary analysis of the data in France, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

"The work in Paris is finished, but the investigation is far from over. There are still many key questions that need to be answered," TSB Chair Kathy Fox said in a statement. All 176 people on board - including 57 Canadians - were killed when two missiles hit the plane after take-off from Tehran on Jan 8.

