Preformed Line Products Q4 Earnings Fall, Sales Rise 4% Y/Y

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company PLPC have gained 2.5% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 2.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 0.6% fall.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Preformed Line Products reported fourth-quarter 2025 net sales of $173.1 million, up 4% from $167.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite revenue growth, profitability weakened during the period. Net income declined roughly 19% to $8.4 million from $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also fell to $1.72 from $2.13 in the prior-year period. For the year, the company posted net sales of $669.3 million, an increase of 13% from $593.7 million in 2024. However, full-year net income declined to $35.3 million from $37.1 million a year earlier, while diluted EPS decreased to $7.14 from $7.50. Adjusted results were stronger, with adjusted diluted EPS rising 16% year over year to $8.70 after excluding pension termination charges.

Preformed Line Products Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Preformed Line Products Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Preformed Line Products Company Quote

Operational Performance & Business Metrics

Demand across the company’s core markets remained solid in 2025. Backlog rose 22% year over year to $232.8 million, indicating continued order strength from energy and communications customers.

Sales growth during the fourth quarter was driven by domestic and international operations. The company’s PLP-USA segment recorded strong demand in energy and communications end markets, while international growth was supported by higher sales in the Asia-Pacific region and incremental communications revenues from the acquisition of JAP Telecom. Foreign currency translation also added $4.4 million to fourth-quarter net sales.

Segment data highlights broad-based growth across regions during 2025. PLP-USA revenues increased 17% year over year to $312.6 million, while the Americas segment posted 20% growth to $108.8 million. EMEA revenues rose 4% to $133.1 million and the Asia-Pacific increased 6% to $114.8 million. Energy remained the dominant end market, accounting for about 71% of the total sales in 2025, followed by communications at 22% and special industries at 7%.

Factors Affecting Profitability

Although revenues increased, profitability declined due to several cost-related pressures. Tariffs on internationally sourced materials, particularly steel and aluminum, raised input costs and weighed on margins. These tariffs also triggered accelerated Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) inventory valuation costs, reducing profitability.

As a result, gross profit in the fourth quarter fell 7% year over year to $51.6 million, and the gross margin declined to 29.8% from 33.3% in the prior-year quarter.

For the year, the company incurred $15.1 million in tariff-related costs and $9 million in LIFO inventory valuation costs, which contributed to a decline in the gross margin to 31.2% from 32% in 2024. Higher selling prices and increased sales volumes partly offset these cost pressures.

Management Commentary

Executive chairman Rob Ruhlman highlighted the resilience of the company’s operations despite cost headwinds. Management noted that the increase in backlog and overall sales reflects strong demand in both energy and communications markets. However, the company continues to monitor commodity costs closely, particularly those related to tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The company indicated that earlier price increases helped offset some cost pressures, and additional pricing adjustments may be considered if input costs remain elevated. Management also emphasized the importance of continued investment in product development, facility modernization and acquisitions to support long-term growth.

Capital Allocation & Financial Position

Preformed Line Products maintained a solid liquidity position during 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $83.4 million at year-end, up from $57.2 million in 2024.

The operating cash flow for the year totaled $73.5 million, supporting investments in capital expenditure and strategic initiatives. The free cash flow declined from the previous year primarily due to higher capital spending, which reached $40.1 million in 2025.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 5% to 21 cents per share, reflecting confidence in its financial position and long-term outlook.

Other Developments

In 2025, Preformed Line Products continued to invest in expanding its global manufacturing footprint. The company is constructing a manufacturing facility in Poland, expected to come online later in 2026, and has established a facility in Spain to support international growth.

The acquisition of JAP Telecom contributed incremental communications market revenues in 2025 and supported the company’s expansion in fiber-related product offerings.

Overall, while PLPC’s revenue growth and strong backlog point to steady demand across its infrastructure markets, margin pressures from tariffs and inventory valuation adjustments weighed on profitability in the latest quarter. Management’s ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity and strategic acquisitions underscore its focus on long-term growth despite near-term cost challenges.

