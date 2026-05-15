Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Price Target Increased by 35.27% to 379.44

The average one-year price target for Preformed Line Products (NasdaqGS:PLPC) has been revised to $379.44 / share. This is an increase of 35.27% from the prior estimate of $280.50 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $375.72 to a high of $390.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from the latest reported closing price of $354.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preformed Line Products. This is an decrease of 108 owner(s) or 37.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPC is 0.05%, an increase of 40.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 3,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 968K shares representing 19.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 27.36% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 223K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 113K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 110K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 99K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 54.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 50.31% over the last quarter.

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