Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Price Target Increased by 24.43% to 280.50

The average one-year price target for Preformed Line Products (NasdaqGS:PLPC) has been revised to $280.50 / share. This is an increase of 24.43% from the prior estimate of $225.42 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $288.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.86% from the latest reported closing price of $272.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Preformed Line Products. This is an decrease of 154 owner(s) or 48.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPC is 0.08%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.61% to 3,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 966K shares representing 19.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 13.24% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 223K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 118K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 79K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 37.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 74K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLPC by 4.49% over the last quarter.

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