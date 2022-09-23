Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 20th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Preformed Line Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Preformed Line Products was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 25.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 6.9% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqGS:PLPC Historic Dividend September 23rd 2022

Preformed Line Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The most recent annual payment of $0.80 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Preformed Line Products has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Preformed Line Products' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Preformed Line Products that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



