Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.20

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) will pay a dividend of US$0.20 on the 20th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Preformed Line Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Preformed Line Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 18.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Preformed Line Products Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:PLPC Historic Dividend December 19th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of US$0.80 was flat on the first annual payment 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Preformed Line Products has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Preformed Line Products' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Preformed Line Products' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Preformed Line Products in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.