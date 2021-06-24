Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.20

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.20 per share on the 20th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Preformed Line Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Preformed Line Products' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 30.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 9.0%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Preformed Line Products Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:PLPC Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Preformed Line Products has impressed us by growing EPS at 30% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Preformed Line Products Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Preformed Line Products in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.