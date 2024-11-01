Preformed Line Products Earnings and Sales Decline Y/Y in Q3

Preformed Line Products Company’s PLPC third-quarter results reflect headwinds from decreased demand in key segments like PLP-USA. Although international regions like EMEA and the Asia-Pacific posted revenue growth, this was insufficient to offset declines in the U.S. market. With a robust liquidity position and proactive cost-control measures, the company is poised to navigate near-term challenges while monitoring the impacts of macroeconomic conditions on demand.

PLPC’s Q3 Results

Preformed Line Products reported third-quarter 2024 basic earnings per share of $1.57, marking a decline of 49% from $3.08 in the third quarter of 2023.

The company’s net sales totaled $146.97 million, an 8% decrease from $160.44 million in the prior-year quarter.

The weak quarterly results reflects the impacts of reduced sales volume, particularly in the U.S. segment, wherein sales in the communications and energy product categories faced challenges.

Preformed Line Products Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Preformed Line Products Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Preformed Line Products Company Quote

Preformed Line Products’ Segmental Performance

PLP-USA: Net sales declined 20% year over year to $65.55 million, led by lower demand for communications and energy products. Gross profit decreased 30% year over year due to lower sales volumes and an unfavorable product mix.

The Americas: Sales fell 6% year over year to $19.85 million due to weaker demand for energy products. Gross profit decreased 9%, impacted by lower volumes.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): Net sales rose 12% year over year to $32.94 million on increased energy product sales. Gross profit grew 24% on higher sales and a favorable product mix.

The Asia-Pacific: Net sales improved 5% year over year to $28.63 million due to stronger demand for energy products. Gross profit moved up 3%, driven by product mix improvements.

The performances of these regions, mainly the Americas and the Asia-Pacific, were partially offset by an unfavorable currency translation impact of $0.8 million.

PLPC’s Profitability Metrics

Preformed Line Products’ gross profit was $45.78 million for third-quarter 2024, a decline of 15% from $54.14 million in third-quarter 2023. The gross profit margin also narrowed from 33.7% to 31.1%.

Net income attributable to PLPC shareholders was $7.68 million, down 49% from $15.13 million in third-quarter 2023. The decrease reflects lower operating income, slightly offset by lower interest expenses and a reduced tax rate.

Preformed Line Products’ Cost Structure

The cost of products sold decreased 5% to $101.2 million from $106.3 million in third-quarter 2023, consistent with lower overall sales volumes. Despite easing input cost pressures (e.g., for materials like aluminum), PLPC noted that the benefits were not substantial enough to offset the impacts of lower demand in the key product lines.

Operating expenses were $35.39 million, up 4% from $34.06 million in the prior-year quarter.

PLPC’s Cash, Debt & Capital Expenditure

The company reported $47.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, lower than $53.6 million at the end of 2023. The operating cash flow also reflected a year-over-year decrease due to reduced income and operational adjustments.

PLPC’s total debt was $35.2 million, down from $55.3 million at the end of 2023. The debt-to-equity ratio was 8.2%, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining low leverage.

Capital expenditure for the first nine months of 2024 was $11.2 million, lower than $27.1 million in the prior-year period. This reduction aligns with management’s efforts to optimize cash use amid uncertain market conditions.

Management View

Per management, while the company has addressed inflation-related cost increases, slow demand recovery is concerning, especially in the PLP-USA segment. The company emphasized strategic adjustments, including cost controls and geographical diversification, as measures to navigate a challenging environment.

Other Developments

In February 2023, Preformed Line Products reported the acquisition of Pilot Plastics, an injection molding company, to bolster its manufacturing capabilities in the United States. This acquisition is anticipated to strengthen PLPC’s domestic production capabilities.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.