Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that PLPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.85, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLPC was $50.85, representing a -33.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.60 and a 40.63% increase over the 52 week low of $36.16.

PLPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). PLPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.49.

