Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that PLPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.14, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLPC was $75.14, representing a -8.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.46 and a 59.63% increase over the 52 week low of $47.07.

PLPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). PLPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.68.

