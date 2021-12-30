Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PLPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that PLPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLPC was $62, representing a -24.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.46 and a 8.77% increase over the 52 week low of $57.

PLPC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). PLPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the plpc Dividend History page.

