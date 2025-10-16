Preferred Stock ETF (FPEI) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF ( FPEI ) is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 9.5% from its 52-week low price of $17.81 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might be headed.

FPEI in Focus

It is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to institutional preferred securities and income-producing debt securities. The product charges 85 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Convertibles/CEFs/OET/Preferred Stock ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

A lower interest rate environment boosts the market value of fixed-income securities like those held by FPEI. The recent interest rate cuts and expectations of a dovish monetary policy in the United States must have boosted prices of preferred securities and income-producing debt, which, in turn, might have resulted in a fresh 52-week high for FPEI.

More Gains Ahead?

FPEI may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 4.00 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.