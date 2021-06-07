Preferred shares in Brazil's Unipar rise 1.2% after reports of Apollo bid

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Preferred shares class B in Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6.SA rose up to 1.4% in Monday morning trading after media reported Apollo global management Inc APO.N bid to acquire the chemical company.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the potential deal over the weekend. Preferred shares clas A, which are less liquid, are up 3.7%. Apollo and Unipar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

