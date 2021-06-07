US Markets
APO

Preferred shares in Brazil's Unipar rise 1.2% after reports of Apollo bid

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Preferred shares class B in Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro rose up to 1.4% in Monday morning trading after media reported Apollo global management Inc bid to acquire the chemical company.

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Preferred shares class B in Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6.SA rose up to 1.4% in Monday morning trading after media reported Apollo global management Inc APO.N bid to acquire the chemical company.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the potential deal over the weekend. Preferred shares clas A, which are less liquid, are up 3.7%. Apollo and Unipar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular