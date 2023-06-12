Preferred interest rate level in Poland is around 7.75-8%: Tyrowicz

Adds details, quotes

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland should be higher and their preferred level is around 7.75-8%, central banker Joanna Tyrowicz said in an interview published on Monday by Rzeczpospolita daily.

"In my opinion, the risk that at the current level of interest rates inflation will oscillate permanently above the inflation target of 2.5% is still too high," she said.

Currently, the main reference interest rate is 6.75%.

Interest rates remained unchanged in June, and the central bank governor Adam Glapinski said that the MPC has not ended its rate hiking cycle, but if inflation slows to below 10% and is certain to keep falling, then rate cuts are a possibility.

"Any discussion about interest rate cuts at the moment harms the credibility of monetary policy in Poland. It also reduces the effectiveness of the MPC's actions," Tyrowicz said.

"For many months the Council has kept rates unchanged, which in my opinion are too low. Any discussions on their reduction are premature and reduce the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission," she told in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

