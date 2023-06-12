Preferred interest rate level in Poland is around 7.75-8%: Tyrowicz

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland should be higher and their preferred level is around 7.75-8%, central banker Joanna Tyrowicz said in an interview published on Monday by Rzeczpospolita daily.

"Any discussion about interest rate cuts at the moment harms the credibility of monetary policy in Poland. It also reduces the effectiveness of the MPC's actions," she said.

Currently the main interest rate in Poland is 6.75%.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.