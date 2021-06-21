ETFs

Preferred ETF (VRP) Hits New 52-Week High

Contributor
Sanghamitra Saha Zacks
Published

Investors seeking momentum may have Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF VRP on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VRP are up approximately 12.7% from their 52-week low of $23.38/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

VRP in Focus

The underlying Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, that are issued by US-based or foreign issuers and that pay a floating or variable rate dividend or coupon. The expense ratio is 0.50%.

Why the move?

In its latest meeting, the Feddeclared that it expects inflation to jump to 3.4% this year, higher than its previous forecast of 2.4%. The Fed’s PCE inflation expectation has gone up to 2.1% for 2022 from 2% projected in March and to 2.2% for 2022 (from 2.1%). This has flared up the talks for faster-than-expected rate hike.

No wonder, investors would look for ways that offer solid current income or benchmark-beating income. VRP is one such option, which yields as high as 4.19% in the current low-rate environment. Investors should note that preferred ETFs are generally great options for higher current income.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 10.63. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>


 


Click to get this free report

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest ETFs Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular